Forecasters warn of even hotter temperatures

Australia’s heatwave is expected to worsen after the country experienced its hottest day on record.

The national average temperature reached a high of 40.9C (105.6F) on Tuesday, beating the previous record of 40.3C set in 2013.

But this record could be eclipsed, as forecasters have predicted even more intense heat later in the week.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes amid a drought and bushfire crisis that has spurred criticism of government climate policies.

Temperatures are expected to exceed 40C in parts of Australia until the end of the week.