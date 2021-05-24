Home

Football Australia to investigate abuse allegations by Matildas players

BBC NEWS
October 7, 2021 8:27 am
Veteran Matildas striker Lisa De Vanna has spoken out about the abuse she's witnessed in the sport.

Former Australian women’s football players have alleged a culture of sexual harassment within the sport.

Ex-Matildas striker Lisa de Vanna, 36, told a newspaper she had been subjected to predatory behaviour and propositions from teammates when she was a teenager.

Football Australia said it was not previously aware of the allegations.

But the governing body said it would set up an independent investigation into any formal complaints by Ms De Vanna and other players.

“Australian football takes a zero-tolerance approach to any conduct which breaches the standards and values expected of people involved in the game,” it said in a statement.

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, after Football Australia successfully bid for it last year.
Football Australia has administered the women’s game in Australia since 2005.

