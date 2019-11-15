Florida, Texas post daily COVID-19 records as 'positivity' rates climb higher

Florida and Texas, two states that have emerged as the latest hot spots of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak.

Both states reported new single-day record increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday – with nearly 20,000 additional infections combined.

For a second straight day, Texas also registered an all-time high in the number of people hospitalized with the highly contagious respiratory illness – 7,890 patients after 238 new admissions over the past 24 hours.

By comparison, New York state – the U.S. epicenter of the outbreak months ago, reported just 844 hospitalizations on Saturday, far below the nearly 19,000 hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients at the peak of its coronavirus crisis.

During the first four days of July alone, a total of 14 states have posted a daily record increases in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has killed nearly 130,000 Americans.

And in a further sign the virus is spreading, at least 18 states, including the three most highly populated – California, Texas and Florida – have posted ominous rates of infection as a percentage of diagnostic tests over the past two weeks.

The recent surge, most pronounced in Southern and Western states that were among the latest to impose mandatory business restrictions at the outset of the pandemic and the first to relax them, has alarmed public health officials ahead of weekend July Fourth holiday celebrations.

The majority of Independence Day fireworks displays across the country have been canceled, as state and local authorities urged Americans to avoid large crowds, practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings while out in public.

Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a record 11,458 on Saturday, the state’s health department said, marking the second time in three days that its caseload jumped by more than 10,000 in 24 hours.