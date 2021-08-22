Home

World

Florida surpasses all-time record for hospital admissions

August 4, 2021 9:42 am
[Source: BBC]

The number of COVID patients in Florida hospitals has risen to a new high, breaking records set during previous waves before vaccines were available.

US health officials say 11,515 Florida residents are currently in hospital. Many are younger and healthier than patients seen earlier in the pandemic.

On Saturday, Florida set a record for most new infections in a single day.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis opposes efforts to make vaccines or masks mandatory.

Across the US, one in three new cases last week were recorded in Florida or Texas.

Hospital beds in Florida are quickly filling up. Some have already reached capacity, with patients placed in hallways, lobby waiting areas and makeshift overflow centres.

