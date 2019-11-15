Florida registers a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Florida has registered a state record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – around a quarter of all of the United States’ daily infections.

The state, with just 7% of the US population, surpassed the previous daily record held by California.

Florida, which began lifting coronavirus restrictions in May, has proved vulnerable due to tourism and an elderly population.

Article continues after advertisement

Its figures eclipse the worst daily rates seen in New York in April.

Florida also registered an additional 45 deaths.

The state would rank fourth in the world for new cases if it were a country, according to a Reuters analysis. More than 40 hospitals in Florida say their intensive care facilities are at full capacity.

The latest figures were released a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida reopened, but with safety measures including mask-wearing and widespread use of sanitizer.

Since the pandemic hit the US, more than 134,000 people there have died with Covid-19.