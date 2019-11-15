Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Florida overtakes New York in coronavirus cases

Aljazeera
July 27, 2020 12:41 pm

Florida has overtaken New York in the number of coronavirus cases, according to the latest figures from the state’s health department.

Vietnam is again on high alert for the coronavirus after medical officials detected the country’s first few locally transmitted cases in three months.

Australia recorded its highest ever daily tally of deaths from the coronavirus, all in Victoria as authorities in the state battled scores of clusters of infection.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the public should remain extremely vigilant as the country nears a total of 1,400,000 infections, with almost 50,000 cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus infections has hit 16 million worldwide, while more than 646,800 people have died.

More than 9.3 million patients have recovered.

