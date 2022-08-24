Florida Democrats pick challenger to Ron DeSantis

Charlie Crist is a former Republican before he switched parties in 2012. [Source: BBC News]

Democratic voters have picked congressman Charlie Crist to take on Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections.

Mr Crist easily beat the state’s agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, in the race to be the party’s standard-bearer in November’s vote.

Democrats are eager to eclipse rising star Mr DeSantis amid expectations he will run for the White House in 2024.

Voters in New York and Oklahoma also picked candidates on Tuesday.

It was the last big election day before the autumn midterms, which will determine control of Congress for the final two years of Democratic President Joe Biden’s term.

In New York, Democrats chose nominees who will also help determine the direction of their party in November, including in a cut-throat fight between two of the party’s most powerful congressional committee chiefs.

Mr Crist is currently trailing Mr DeSantis in Florida, a crucial swing state in presidential elections that has grown steadily more Republican ruby red during the governor’s tenure.

Mr DeSantis leads Mr Crist by several percentage points, according to opinion polls, in a race that the Republican incumbent could use as a launch pad for a White House campaign.

Mr Crist was formerly a Republican who served a single term as the state’s governor before switching parties in 2012.

“Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a message: they want a governor who cares about them and solves real problems, preserves our freedom, not a bully who divides us and takes our freedom away,” Mr Crist declared in reference to Mr DeSantis.

At his victory party in a Miami-area ballroom, Mr DeSantis hit back: “We will never ever surrender to the woke agenda. Florida is a state where woke goes to die.”

The Republican governor won his first election in 2018 by less than half a percentage point but has become one of the most admired governors in the country among the party faithful.

With his fierce opposition to mask and vaccine mandates during the coronavirus pandemic and his refusal to back down on culture war flashpoints from abortion to education, the conservative rockstar is widely seen within the party as a natural successor to former President Donald Trump.