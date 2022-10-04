Florida death toll rises as criticism mounts

[Source: BBC]

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has reportedly risen to over 90 in Florida as rescue personnel continue to search for survivors.

Officials in Florida have come under fire as critics allege residents in some hard-hit areas did not receive enough advance warning to evacuate.

While the death toll from Hurricane Ian already makes it one of the deadliest hurricanes in recent memory, it still pales in comparison to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina, which killed over 1,800 people.