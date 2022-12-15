Floods kill at least 120 in Kinshasa

[Source: CNN]

More than 120 people have died in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa after torrential rains caused severe flooding in the city, according to a government statement issued Wednesday.

The rainfall began on Monday and continued through Tuesday, it said. Severe damage could be seen in video obtained by news agency Reuters, with roofs and roads collapsed and people walking knee-deep in water.

Congolese Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde chaired a crisis meeting Tuesday evening, with several local and police officials, the statement released by his office on Wednesday said.

Three days of national mourning has been declared “following the enormous loss of human life.”

The government will also cover funeral costs for those deceased, the statement added.

The toll may still rise. Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani Mbanda told Reuters the ministry had counted 141 dead but that the number needed to be cross-checked with other departments.