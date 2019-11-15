Home

Flooding hits six million people in East Africa

BBC
October 7, 2020 7:11 am

The number of people hit by seasonal flooding in East Africa has increased more than five fold in four years, according to UN figures.

Nearly six million people have been affected this year with 1.5 million of them forced from their homes.

Parts of the region are recording the heaviest rains in a century.

In 2019, a big temperature differential between the east and west sides of the Indian Ocean was blamed for heavy rainfall.

The data gathered by the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs paints a worrying picture, reports the BBC’s Catherine Byaruhanga.

