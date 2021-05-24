Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccination lottery eases burden for Rigamoto|Government prioritizes citizens’ safety while re-opening borders|Resilience shown by people in Kadavu commended|Climate Change affects households in Daku Village|Labasa cases remain under observation|160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths|Yaqeta villagers on high alert after a shocking COVID revelation|Over 60 villages in Kadavu screened and assessed|Overseas teams have helped strengthen Fiji’s health system|Maritime travel using fibre boats restricted|Lorraine Rigamoto wins $8000 vaccination lottery|Turaga ni Koros to collect social welfare assistance|Surveillance and testing continues on affected islands|Nakasi Youth provides food for the homeless|Drowning of a suspected COVID-19 case worries Yaqeta villagers|131 PHINS issued for failure to wear a face mask|Fiji’s vaccination effort rated world-class: Feakes|Fiji records 12 COVID deaths, 128 new infections|Strict conditions for round two unemployment benefit|Village steps-up surveillance|No relaxation on restrictions|More villagers in Kadavu receive vaccine|COVID breaches will not deter health workers|More relaxations to assist businesses|Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|
Full Coverage

World

Flooding hits Mexico hospital, killing 17 patients

| @BBCWorld
September 8, 2021 2:30 pm
Mexican soldiers were deployed to help evacuate patients from a hospital in Tula.[Source: BBC]

At least 17 patients have been killed after heavy rainfall caused flooding at a hospital in Mexico’s central Hidalgo state, officials say.

They say a river burst its banks and water then cut the power supply in the hospital in the town of Tula.

Some of the victims were COVID-19 patients who relied on oxygen therapy, local media report.

Article continues after advertisement

Rescuers evacuated about 40 patients. Meanwhile, a boat transporting the state governor sank in the river.

Omar Fayad later tweeted that he was “safe and sound”, adding that the state authorities would continue co-ordinating emergency operations in the affected areas.

The army was deployed to provide assistance to rescue teams dealing with the disaster.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.