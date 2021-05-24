World
Flooding hits Mexico hospital, killing 17 patients
September 8, 2021 2:30 pm
Mexican soldiers were deployed to help evacuate patients from a hospital in Tula.[Source: BBC]
At least 17 patients have been killed after heavy rainfall caused flooding at a hospital in Mexico’s central Hidalgo state, officials say.
They say a river burst its banks and water then cut the power supply in the hospital in the town of Tula.
Some of the victims were COVID-19 patients who relied on oxygen therapy, local media report.
Article continues after advertisement
Rescuers evacuated about 40 patients. Meanwhile, a boat transporting the state governor sank in the river.
Omar Fayad later tweeted that he was “safe and sound”, adding that the state authorities would continue co-ordinating emergency operations in the affected areas.
The army was deployed to provide assistance to rescue teams dealing with the disaster.
Advertisement