Flights briefly disrupted at UK's Luton airport as heat damages runway

[Source: Reuters]

Flights to and from Britain’s London Luton airport were temporarily disrupted.

This is after soaring temperatures caused a defect in its runway, prompting airlines to delay or divert their planes.

The temperature rose above 37C (98.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of England on Monday, and was forecast to hit new record highs above 38.7C on either Monday or Tuesday. Much of Europe has also been baking in a heatwave.

The airport said its runway had reopened at 1705 GMT, after earlier suspending flights at 1522 GMT.

The airport had said in a post on Twitter that flights were suspended to allow for “an essential runway repair after high surface temperatures caused a small section to lift”.

The airport, located around 35 miles north of central London, is used by airlines including EasyJet (EZJ.L), Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), Ryanair (RYA.I) and TUI (TUIGn.DE).