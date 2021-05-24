Home

World

Five wounded after explosions hit western city of Lviv

| @BBCWorld
March 27, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: BBC News]

Several explosions have hit the city of Lviv, in western Ukraine.

The governor of the Lviv region, says five people are injured, as the rocket fire hit a fuel storage facility and a factory.

Lviv has so far escaped much of the shelling that has come to be a part of daily life in other parts of Ukraine.

Article continues after advertisement

It has also become a hub for hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing other parts of the country.

The alleged Russian attack came as US President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Warsaw, Poland, some 250 miles from Lviv.

In it, he addressed the Russian people on their leader, President Vladimir Putin, telling them that this man cannot remain in power.

The Kremlin responded saying that it is not for the US leader to say as the president of Russia is elected by Russian.

