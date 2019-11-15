World
Five of the countries most at risk from famine in 2020
April 23, 2020 2:42 pm
Millions of children in Yemen face food shortages [Source: BBC]
As deaths caused by coronavirus around the world continue to rise.
The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that the world faces a possible “hunger pandemic” as the number of people most in need of food could almost double this year.
At the end of 2019, 135 million people were living with “acute hunger”. But with many countries around the world enforcing quarantine, that number is likely to rise to 265 million, the WFP says.
The organisation, which received $8.3bn (£6.7bn) in 2019, now needs between $10-12bn to sustain its operations for this year.