Five die in plane crash

At least five people died yesterday when a small plane crashed near a Regional Airport in Louisiana.

One person on board survived the crash, which occurred early morning.

The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground.

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed.

The crash site is about 4 miles from the airport.

Authorities are not releasing any information about the victims or the plane’s owner at this time.