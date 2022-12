[Source: Island Times Palau]

Five countries are joining the US Airforce’s 71st Operation Christmas Drop this year.

They are set to make deliveries to 56 remote islands throughout the Federated States of Micronesia and Palau.

The US Airforce operation is a humanitarian assistance programme that kicked off on December 4.

Article continues after advertisement

The deliveries include packaged food, supplies, fishing equipment, schoolbooks, and clothing.