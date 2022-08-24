World

Fish tested amid Xiamen outbreak

August 24, 2022 2:44 pm

[Source: BBC]

More than five million people have been ordered to undergo Covid-19 testing in the coastal Chinese city of Xiamen this week, after some 40 cases of the virus were detected.

But they’re not the only ones who have been ordered to get tested: an official notice states that some forms of sealife are also expected to join the latest mass-testing drive.

In recent weeks, Xiamen’s Jimei Maritime Pandemic Control district committee issued a notice saying that when fishermen return to their ports “both fishermen and their seafood must be tested”.

Article continues after advertisement

The result has been that amid this latest outbreak, video footage has appeared on multiple social media platforms including Douyin – China’s local version of TikTok – showing medical workers giving live fish and crabs Covid-19 PCR tests.

While this might look unusual, this is not the first time that live fish have been tested for Covid-19.

An employee at the Xiamen Municipal Oceanic Development Bureau told the South China Morning Post newspaper: “We’ve taken lessons from Hainan, which is witnessing a severe outbreak.

“It’s said that it may be triggered by marine product transactions between local fishermen and their overseas counterparts.”

The southern Chinese province of Hainan, a coastal region like Xiamen, has recorded more than 10,000 cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of August, and the authorities have said they believe this outbreak is likely to be linked to the fishing community.

Chinese media have long expressed concerns that sealife might have links to the coronavirus. The first ever Covid-19 outbreak was linked to a live animal and seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Although it is unlikely that seafood is a host for the virus, many of China’s outbreaks have been linked to port workers, those handling cold chain goods, or workers at seafood markets.

In June 2020, one such outbreak in Beijing sparked a salmon panic.

State media said that Covid-19 had been detected on chopping boards used for imported salmon. This not only lead to restaurants and supermarkets pulling salmon from their shelves, but also saw imports halted. The panic spread nationwide, with widespread nervousness about the eating the aquatic product.

Fish aren’t the only non-humans to have undergone Covid-19 testing during China’s drive towards wiping out the virus over the last two years.

In May, official media circulated footage of a hippo being tested at wildlife park in Huzhou, eastern Zhejiang, saying it was “necessary” for the creature to be tested twice a week.

Videos have also appeared showing dogs, cats, chickens, and even pandas receiving PCR tests.

The reason broadly cited by leading media outlets for this is to “ensure the safety of the animals”, as well as tourists and visitors to places that they inhabit.

Fire allegedly claims a life

Radrodro’s closing submissions underway

Diagnosing TB in children a challenge: Dr Bayanivalu

AIDS remains an unfinished agenda in Fiji : Ram

Trolling of students is unfortunate: Dr Jokhan

Numerous complaints received against online traders

PICP to focus on five strategic goals

Increased interest for space at Damodar City Labasa

Transparency led to more donations: PM

30 tuberculosis deaths recorded in 2020

Human Rights director slams racial opinion piece

Fish tested amid Xiamen outbreak

'I've still got goals to achieve'

Ed Sheeran makes a surprising confession about growing up with ginger hair

Ikanivere impressed with U-20 and Skipper players

Kendall Addresses Narrative About Her Family

Desperate R. Kelly offered $1M for return of video

Trump Had More Than 300 Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago

Injury concerns for Labasa football

Jennifer Lopez offers glimpse of her wedding look

Guyot wins silver in Vaa World Sprint Championships

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

Aumua stays with Moana Pasifika

Anne Heche's final resting place revealed one week after her death

Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor case

Nicki Minaj equals Lauryn Hill chart record

Pfizer Covid 19 shots appear 73 per cent effective in children under 5

Malaysia's ex-PM starts jail term after final appeal fails

House of the Dragon’ is HBO’s top series premiere ever

On eve of Ukraine’s national day, fears Russia will pounce

China changes ending of Minions movie

Rapper Fetty Wap faces at least five years in prison

Symposium enhances women’s economic participation

Mei hopes for big break

Krishna scores as Bengaluru FC thrashes Indian Air

Football returns to Ukraine amid war

Jetsetters out to end 26-year BOG drought

Fifita’s last season as a Shark

YWAM KOHA arrives in Vanua Levu for medical outreach

$5.5m worth of complaints raised

10-year-old wins Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Two more overseas missions in the pipeline

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

Usain Bolt moves to trademark signature victory pose

NZ regional airline releases 'all-you-can-fly' tickets

New Zealand singer Margaret Urlich dies, aged 57

Parkland gunman's brain irretrievably broken, jury hears

Gay marriage looms as new frontline in Singapore battle for LGBT rights

Government’s sound leadership benefits Fijians

Gaurav Sharma expelled from Labour caucus

LA 7s will be icing on the cake: Gollings

Air NZ plane returns from 'deep storage' in Mojave Desert

FCCI signs MOU with FPCCI

Resilient infrastructure to be prioritized

K9 Unit development is critical: Seruiratu

USP wins Robocon award

FANCA match fixing allegation investigated

Young Chef opens new restaurant

Two Kiwi businesses fined over sale of raw milk

'You're the Voice' singer John Farnham hospitalised for cancer surgery

NRL Grand Final tickets on sale tomorrow

MoH concerned with unreported cases of TB

Anti-corruption court dismisses application to call witness

Fiji ready to assist Nauru Police Force

Warriors ramps up preparations for Manuma Samoa

Recovery key for Delta Tigers

Quick response saves woman

Recent mission to Australia a success

Ministry to adopt Wind Loads Standards: Ali

Unfortunate to see NFP working with PA, says Draunidalo

Brian Tamaki-led protesters expected to converge on Beehive

Ratu Jone passes away, seat to remain vacant

Forum to deepen economic ties

Trump sues justice department over Mar-a-Lago search

A-list star Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognisable

Scott Disick was involved in a terrifying solo car crash

Tampering of remand warrants: Magistrate George

Evans is new Drua CEO

Closing submissions in Radrodro’s trial shifted

Accommodation for Ba women vendors

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Rashmika Mandanna

Transboundary pests threatens food security

Man United claim first win

Three officers suspended after video shows beating

Emperor's embalmed heart arrives in Brazil

Dr Anthony Fauci to step down from government in December

TV critics give verdicts on Game of Thrones prequel

Two new COVID-19 deaths recorded

Calls made to end social media criticism of athletes

Health and wellbeing of students prioritized

Investment aligns with Fiji’s green economy goal

Ignorance drives women away from careers in law enforcement: Brown

Having semifinals at Fiji Finals is a good idea: Tabakaucoro

Eyes on BOG for Lautoka

Kikau excited to join Bulldogs with Ciraldo

Rapper Aitch says he felt city's anger over Ian Curtis mural fail

Saneem awaits FLP's response

Cawaru reminds workers to uphold the Fijian brand

Finland PM's drugs test negative after party video

Demi Lovato is back, and this time she's angry

Cineworld confirms it is considering bankruptcy

Hotel siege in Somalia ends after 30 hours with 21 dead, 117 hurt

Regional officers deliberate on policing issues

SODELPA to make executive appointments

Maqala and Tuimaba also available for World Cup 7s

PIFS to develop Regional Kava Development Strategy

Navoce to lead Fiji U-19

Allies seek more security at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

One-day training camp for Pearls

Natural resources can also threaten livelihoods: Reddy

Drones help in land surveying

Pakistan police charge ex-PM under terrorism act

Increasing plant pests concerning

Fiji records low adolescent birth rate in the Pacific

Volavola’s chase for his passion pays off

US man Richard Dabate sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case

Politicians who use racial discrimination are foolish: PM

Ministry will take measures to address abuse of resources

Fate of alleged rapist to be decided

Kiwibank to remain 100 per cent New Zealand owned

Masi returns for LA and World Cup 7s

Climate change a major focus for Tower Insurance

Iraq collapse: Bodies pulled from rubble after landslide hits shrine

Community support is vital: Waqainabete

Dudley eyes top place finish

Stimulus hopes lift outlook for Australia’s miners

Body found in Nadi hotel 

Man rescued after jumping into Rewa River

Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Churches respond well to Disaster Pilot project

Flash fooding kills dozens in Afghanistan, Pakistan

Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow blast

Dragon Ball Super’ beats ‘Beast’ at box office with $20.1M

Singapore to end ban on gay sex

PM speaks out against the use of “visitors”

Vetiver grass nursery for West communities

Farmer's sacrifice pays off

48 children diagnosed with congenital heart disease

Academic raises concern about TSLS graduates

Boxer Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death

I let myself down' says Joshua

Man City and Newcastle draw in six-goal thriller

Ethiopian Airlines suspends pilots after report they fell asleep mid-flight

Leeds continue unbeaten run

CIC gears up for annual conference

Saifiti out due to COVID

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Dubai

State of alert begins amid third heatwave

Spartacus actor Ioane 'John' King dies at 49

World Cup prep ramps up

Exhibitors cry as 30% shows of Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan get cancelled

KOICA funds construction of evacuation centres

Local exporter establishes new deals in Australia

Fiji wins FANCA title

NZ Govt to bring in thousands more overseas workers to plug labour shortages

15 deaths reported, 2100 new cases

Parental support is key to Inoke’s success

Dragons down Titans

Ukrainian grain deal 'lays groundwork for permanent peace environment,' says Turkey

Rabuka’s promise is a lie says PM

Illegal storm water connections targeted in Suva CBD

FLP provides Raju with receipt

Police commends Fijians for incident free Fiji Finals

Ten-man Navua holds Rewa

Successful outing for Team Fiji

More drugs seized during police operations

Davetawalu eager to represent Fiji in fashion

Delai to continue as SGS mentor

Oral disease creates other health issues

GOLD FM ROC Market provides great exposure to small businesses

Carbon-zero electricity to power Microsoft's NZ datacentres

Actor Gary Busey charged

Somali forces claim end to deadly 30-hour hotel siege

Usyk defeats Joshua on points in thriller

NZ Masters win

Bittersweet memory for blue ribbon champion

Remote schools call for more support

Memorable send off for ACS captain

Jonah Hill to stop promoting films to protect his mental health

Racial division denies Fiji’s economic potential: PM

Suspect arrested for Navua robberies

Drone attack targets Russian Black Sea fleet in Crimea

Ministry raises awareness on mosquito-borne diseases

Seized £63m Russian superyacht Axioma to be sold at Gibraltar auction

The viral comedy stars leaping from TikTok to the stage

2DAYfm Park Jam delivers fun

Fiji to clash with NZ in FANCA final

Arsenal continues perfect start to EPL

Sivo, Blake score as Eels thrash Bulldogs

AJ seeks to reclaim world titles

India beats Zimbabwe by 5 wickets to win ODI series

Melanie Lynskey says Emmy nomination is 'dream come true'

Navy vessel monitors IUU fishing

Vanessa Bryant testifies she was 'blindsided' by leaked photos

Demi Lovato is back, and this time she's angry

Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

NZ beats West Indies to level series

Sharks claim top four spot

Wild weather sees cars crushed in Wellington slip

Injured SGS captain inspires team