World

First vaccine given in US as roll-out begins

BBC
December 15, 2020 7:30 am

The first Covid-19 vaccination in the United States has taken place, as the country gears up for its largest ever immunization campaign.

An intensive care nurse in Long Island, New York, is believed to have been the first person to be given the jab.

Millions of vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are being distributed, with 150 hospitals expected to receive doses on Monday.

The US vaccination programme aims to reach 100m people by April.

Covid-19 fatalities are nearing 300,000 in the US, which has by far the world’s highest death toll.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received emergency-use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

