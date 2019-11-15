First person receives Pfizer jab in UK

A UK grandmother has become the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part of a mass vaccination programme.

Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, said the injection she received at 06:31 GMT was the “best early birthday present”.

It was the first of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be dispensed in the coming weeks.

Up to four million more are expected by the end of the month.

Hubs in the UK are starting the rollout by vaccinating the over-80s and some health and care staff.

Senior NHS sources told the BBC “thousands of vaccinations” had taken place across the UK on Tuesday.