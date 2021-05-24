Home

First person charged under national security law found guilty

July 28, 2021 12:45 am
[Source: BBC]

The first person to be charged under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law has been found guilty in a landmark ruling.

Tong Ying-kit was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism after riding a motorbike into police and flying a flag calling for Hong Kong’s “liberation”.

More than 100 people have been arrested under the law since it came into force in 2019.

It reduces Hong Kong’s autonomy and makes it easier to punish activists.

Beijing insists that the widely criticised law, which was introduced after a series of mass pro-democracy protests in 2019, is needed to bring stability to the city.

Tuesday’s verdict, which is the culmination of a 15-day trial, means Tong could face life in jail. His sentencing is due at a later date.

