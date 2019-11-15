First passengers disembark from Diamond Princess in Japan

The first passengers have begun disembarking from the virus-hit cruise ship moored off Yokohama, Japan after 14 days of quarantine.

An outbreak of the Covid-19 virus has seen 542 passengers and crew infected on the Diamond Princess – the biggest cluster outside mainland China.

Passengers have for days been describing the difficult quarantine situation on the vessel.Several countries had already evacuated their citizens as infections spread.

Article continues after advertisement

Covid-19 has now claimed 2,004 lives in China, according to the latest Chinese data released on Wednesday.

There have been 74,185 confirmed infections recorded in mainland China and around 700 cases in other countries around the globe.

Today, Hong Kong said a second person had died from the virus while France, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan have each had one fatality.