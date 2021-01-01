Home

First Lady Melania Trump farewell message

AP News
January 19, 2021 3:51 pm
First Lady Melania Trump

First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell to the nation in a recorded video she posted on Twitter today.

She thanked Americans for the “greatest honour of my life,” but she made no mention of the incoming Joe Biden administration.

The First Lady also encouraged Americans to use “caution and common sense” to protect others as the fight against Covid-19 continued, and highlighted her “Be Best’ campaign.

Melania Trump has also bucked tradition by not inviting the incoming First Lady Dr Jill Biden to tour the White House before her husband takes office.

But the move is in line with her husband who has already announced he will not attend the inauguration, he’s the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony in 152 years, and will depart for Florida hours before Biden’s swearing-in.

