First funerals held for Surfside victims

The first funerals have been held for victims of the Florida building collapse, 12 days after the disaster.

The Guara family – Marcus, 52, Ana, 42, and their daughters, Lucia, 10, and Emma, four – are among 32 people now known to have died when Champlain Towers South collapsed on 24 June.

More than 110 people are still missing, with 70 confirmed to have been inside.

Rescue efforts are continuing, but no one has been found alive since the first morning.

The teams are still carefully sorting through the wreckage of the 12-storey building in Surfside, just north of Miami, even as experts warn the chance of finding survivors is now slim.

Tuesday’s funerals took place just a few blocks away at St Joseph’s, the Catholic church where the Guaras had worshipped.