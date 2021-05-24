First foreigners fly out of Kabul since US pull-out

Dozens of international passengers – including UK citizens – have flown out of Kabul in the first such flight since US forces left the country.

The Qatar Airways charter flight landed in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday, with a second flight due on Friday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged help with evacuations during a recent visit to Qatar.

Hundreds of Afghan citizens who had helped the US military were unable to get out in last month’s US airlift.

Reuter’s news agency reports that 113 people were on the plane.