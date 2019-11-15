First death confirmed in India

India has recorded its first death linked to the coronavirus, officials confirmed.

The 76-year-old man, from the southern state of Karnataka, had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29 February after a month-long visit.

The state’s health minister said that the people who came in contact with the person were being traced and quarantined.

India has 73 confirmed cases of the virus, the health ministry says.

The man died on Tuesday but his test results were made public on Thursday.

Officials said he was screened at the airport when he arrived from Saudi Arabia, but showed no symptoms at the time.

He had breathing difficulties on 5 March and was subsequently taken to a hospital.