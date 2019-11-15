Firefighters given Christmas presents before "challenging" day battling NSW bushfires

Firefighters have been given presents at a special Christmas breakfast before heading out for another “challenging” day of strengthening NSW bushfire containment lines.

NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons visited crews on Christmas morning at Colo High School on Sydney’s northwestern outskirts.

Fitzsimmons says people have recognised that a lot of firefighters are going without Christmas so there were piles of presents under the Christmas tree for them.

This morning there were some 74 bushfires burning across the state, with almost 30 of those uncontained.

There were more than 1700 firefighters in the field on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

At least 873 NSW homes have been destroyed this fire season, while another 353 homes in NSW have been damaged.

A further 100 homes are also believed to have been lost since Thursday, but they’re yet to be assessed due to limited RFS access.