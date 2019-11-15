Fire destroys Greece's camp on Lesbos

Fire has destroyed Greece’s largest migrant camp, the overcrowded Moria facility on the island of Lesbos.

About 25 firefighters with 10 engines battled the flames as migrants were evacuated. Some suffered injuries as a result of exposure to smoke.

As yet the cause of the blaze is unclear. Strong winds have fanned two wildfires elsewhere on the island.

Moria is home to nearly 13,000 people, more than four times the number it can officially hold.

Lesbos deputy governor Aris Hatzikomninos reportedly told local radio that the camp had been “completely destroyed”.