Fire at world's largest vaccine producer kills five

BBC
January 22, 2021 6:32 am

Five people have been killed in a fire at the site of the world’s largest vaccine producer in western India.

The blaze started at a building which was still under construction at the Serum Institute of India’s facilities in Pune on Thursday afternoon.

Footage showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from a building on the company’s sprawling site.

The company said vaccine production would not be affected. The cause of the fire has not been identified.

The fire was later brought under control, but the city’s mayor confirmed that five people had died.

