Fire at seized Italian villa belonging to Russian state TV host

A fire broke out at a villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev in Lake Como, in northern Italy, early on Wednesday morning.

The fire was quickly put out and caused limited damage, firefighters said.

A second villa near the lake, also owned by Soloviev, was covered in spray paint and paint was poured into the swimming pool, reports Reuters.

The fire is currently being investigated as arson.

The uninhabited villa had been previously seized by Italian authorities as part of the EU sanctions imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.