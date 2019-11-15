Fire at Covid facility in India kills at least 10

At least 10 patients have died after a fire at a temporary Covid hospital in south-east India.

The fire broke out at Swarna Palace, a hotel being used to house patients.

It was brought under control in half an hour and all surviving patients have been moved to another hospital.

The incident comes after eight patients died at a Covid hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday after a fire broke out inside its critical care unit.

India has the third-highest number of Covid cases in the world, with more than 2.1 million infections recorded.

More than 43,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Yesterday, the country recorded 64,000 cases, a new single-day record.