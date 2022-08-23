Finland PM's drugs test negative after party video

[Source: BBC]

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin has tested negative for drugs, the government says, after she was seen dancing, singing and drinking at a recent party.

Ms Marin, 36, agreed to take the test on Friday to allay concerns about her behaviour.

She says she has never taken drugs and denies doing anything illegal at the party, but says she drank alcohol.

A leaked video shows her partying with friends including a Finnish popstar.

A government statement (in Finnish) said “no drugs were found” in the test. It added that the prime minister had paid the costs of the test herself.

Special adviser Iida Vallin, quoted by AFP news agency, said Ms Marin’s urine sample had been tested for cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis and opioids.

Following the release of the videos, Ms Marin faced criticism from several politicians, with one opposition party leader demanding she take a drug test.

At a news conference held last week, reporters questioned whether the prime minister, who has been in power since December 2019, would have been able to make snap governmental decisions if necessary.

She defended herself, saying her ability to function was “really good”, and said she had never used drugs, even as a teenager.

At one time the world’s youngest head of government – a title currently held by Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic – Ms Marin makes no secret of partying, and has often been photographed at music festivals.

Last year she apologised for going clubbing after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 case.

Earlier this month, Ms Marin was dubbed the “coolest prime minister in the world” by German news outlet Bild.