Finland closes border to Russian tourists

[Source: BBC]

Finland is closing its border to Russian tourists from Friday – the last of Moscow’s EU neighbours to do so.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania all closed their borders to Russian tourists earlier this month.

But Russians will still be allowed to visit family or for work and study in Finland, the foreign minister said.

The decision comes after the number of Russians arriving at the border surged following a call-up of 300,000 military reservists by President Vladimir Putin.

Queues have formed at border crossings as people try to flee, including long lines at Russia’s border into Georgia, which does not require a visa for travel.