Final autopsy report reveals George Floyd had COVID-19

George Floyd’s final autopsy report has revealed the 46-year-old had tested positive for coronavirus, but died from ‘cardiopulmonary arrest’.

This was following his altercation with a Minneapolis police officer last Monday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office released its official findings on Wednesday which showed Floyd was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 3.

Article continues after advertisement

The report notes that the positive result is likely from an old infection and it is believed the father-of-two was asymptomatic at the time of his death.

‘The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020. Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection,’ the report states.