World

Final arguments in extradition battle

| @BBCWorld
August 4, 2021 3:18 pm
[Source: BBC]

A lengthy legal battle over the extradition of Huawei’s chief financial officer reaches a crucial stage in Canada on Wednesday.

Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecoms company, was arrested at Vancouver airport in December 2018.

She will appear in court as a judge begins hearing the final arguments over whether to send her to the US.

Article continues after advertisement

Her case was also raised in high-level discussions between senior US and Chinese diplomats in recent weeks.

The court hearings, which are expected to last up to three weeks, mark the culmination of two-and-a-half years of legal battles.

The US alleges Ms Meng misled the bank HSBC over the true nature of Huawei’s relationship with a company called Skycom and this, in turn, put the bank at risk of violating sanctions against Iran.

