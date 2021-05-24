Home

World

Fighting rages as Taliban besiege three key cities

| @BBCWorld
August 1, 2021 8:51 am
[Source: BBC]

Fighting is raging around three major cities in southern and western Afghanistan as Taliban militants seek to seize them from government forces.

Taliban fighters have entered parts of Herat, Lashkar Gah and Kandahar.

They have made rapid gains in rural areas since it was announced almost all foreign troops would go by September.

Article continues after advertisement

But the fate of these key cities could be crucial amid fears of a humanitarian crisis and how long government forces will be able to hold out.

The fundamentalist Islamist militia is already thought to have captured up to half of all Afghanistan’s territory, including lucrative border crossings with Iran and Pakistan.

It was their second such attempt in as many days. The commander of Afghan forces said they had inflicted significant casualties on the militants.

