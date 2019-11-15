Fifth US case of coronavirus confirmed

Another case of coronavirus has been confirmed, in Arizona, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday, bringing the total to five cases in the United States.

The increase came as a top Chinese health official delivered some worrisome news about efforts to contain the fast-moving virus.

Several people have been infected with the Wuhan coronavirus in the US — including a man in his 30s in Washington state; a Chicago woman in her 60s; a man in his 50s in Orange County, California, a patient in Los Angeles County; and a fifth in Arizona. All had recently travelled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.