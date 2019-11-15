Home

Fifth case of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand

TVNZ
March 7, 2020 5:30 pm

The Ministry of Health has announced a fifth person in New Zealand to have contracted the coronavirus.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says the patient is a New Zealand citizen in her 40s, who is the partner of the third person pronounced with the virus earlier this week.

The Auckland couple have family members who arrived home from Iran on February 23.

Article continues after advertisement

On Thursday March 5, The Ministry of Health confirmed an Auckland man in his 40’s had been infected after being in contact with family who had recently travelled from Iran before travel restrictions were put in place.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 3,400 people, and infected over 101,400, according to CNN’s tally – the vast majority in mainland China.

