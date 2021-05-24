Fiancé Brian Laundrie's remains found: FBI

Human remains found in a Florida park on Wednesday have been confirmed to belong to the missing fiancé of a murdered blogger, the FBI says.

The body of Brian Laundrie, who had been missing for over a month, was identified using dental records.

Laundrie, who was a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death, returned to Florida last month from a joint road trip without his partner.

Her body was later found in Wyoming, where the couple had been travelling.