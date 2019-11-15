Fed chief’s wishlist for economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refused to comment about the cliffhanger United States presidential election.

This as he rolled out a wishlist of measures to help the nation’s economic recovery, including another round of virus relief aid from Congress and more mask-wearing by Americans.

At a virtual news conference following a two-day policy meeting, during which Fed officials voted unanimously to leave interest rates near zero.

Article continues after advertisement

Powell says economic growth and the jobs market are recovering, but improvements are “moderating” and both are still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Characterising the surge in COVID-19 cases in the US and abroad as “particularly concerning”, Powell said the economic outlook remained “extraordinarily uncertain” and that much depended on keeping the virus in check.

He says following the advice of public health professionals to keep appropriate social distances and to wear masks in public will help get the economy back to full strength.