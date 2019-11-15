Fears over rapid spread in Italy's south

The Italian region hardest hit by coronavirus has seen a steep decline in the number of deaths and infections but worries are growing that the country’s south could become the next hotspot.

Recent numbers from the northern region of Lombardy suggested the epidemic might be slowing at its epicentre.

But poorer southern parts are seeing a sharp rise in deaths, raising fears the health service could be overwhelmed.

Italy has reported 8,215 deaths from coronavirus and 80,539 confirmed cases.

A four-day trend of a slight decline in the number of cases ended on Thursday when both infections and deaths rose compared to the previous 24-hour reporting period.

Italy is the worst-affected in Europe where almost everything has been closed for over two weeks and people told to stay at home.