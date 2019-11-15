Home

Fear over rise in animal-to-human diseases

BBC news
July 7, 2020 8:48 am

Zoonotic diseases – which jump from animals to humans – are increasing and will continue to do so without action to protect wildlife and preserve the environment, UN experts have warned.

They blame the rise in diseases such as Covid-19 on high demand for animal protein, unsustainable agricultural practices and climate change.

Neglected zoonotic diseases kill two million people a year, they say.

Covid-19 is set to cost the global economy $9tn (£7.2tn) over two years.

