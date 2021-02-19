FDA finds the single-shot jab safe

A review by US regulators of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has found it is safe and effective.

It paves the way for it to become the third COVID-19 vaccine to be authorised in the US, possibly within days.

The vaccine would be a cost-effective alternative to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and can be stored in a refrigerator instead of a freezer.

Results from trials were released by Johnson & Johnson last month.

The Belgian company Janssen, which is owned by the pharmaceutical giant, said its data showed the product was highly effective against severe disease.

It comes as Ghana became the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the Covax vaccine-sharing initiative.