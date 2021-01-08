FBI warnings amid fears of more pro-Trump violence

The FBI is warning of the possibility of armed protests being held across the US in the days before Joe Biden is sworn in as president.

There are reports of armed groups planning to gather at all 50 state capitols and in Washington DC in the run-up to his 20 January inauguration.

The fears come as security plans are hardened for the event itself.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Biden told reporters he was not afraid to take the oath of office outside of the US Capitol.

Both he and Kamala Harris are still expected to be sworn in outside the building, only two weeks after it was the site of a deadly raid by radical supporters of President Donald Trump opposing the election result.

Security officials are resolute there will be no repeat of the breach seen on 6 January – when thousands of pro-Trump supporters were able to break into the grounds of the complex where members of Congress were voting to certify the election result.