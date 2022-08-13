FBI took top secret files from Mar-a-Lago

[Source: BBC]

The FBI took 11 sets of classified files in a search of ex-US President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida this week, according to a search warrant.

The cache includes files marked “TS/SCI”, a designation for top secret material that could cause “exceptionally grave” damage to US national security.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and said the items were declassified.

Article continues after advertisement

It was the first time an ex-president’s home was searched in a criminal probe.

The list of items was made public after a judge unsealed a seven-page document on Friday afternoon which included the warrant authorising the unprecedented search of the former president’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago.

It said more than 20 boxes of items were taken on Monday, including a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the “President of France” and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.