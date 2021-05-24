Home

FBI issues arrest warrant for boyfriend Brian Laundrie

| @BBCWorld
September 24, 2021 12:31 pm
Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. [Source: BBC]

The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend for his “use of unauthorized devices” following her death.

The indictment says Brian Laundrie used a debit card and PIN number for accounts that did not belong to him between 30 August and 1 September.

Ms Petito’s body was found on Sunday inside a park the couple had visited.

Mr Laundrie is currently missing. His family say he was last seen on 14 September.

Officials are searching for him at a Florida nature reserve.

The couple had been travelling for several weeks before 23-year-old Mr Laundrie returned home to Florida alone with their white van on 1 September. He did not contact police or the Petito family on his return.

Ms Petito’s family reported her missing 10 days later. On Sunday, the body of the 22-year-old was found in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The coroner ruled her death a homicide but gave no indication as to how she died.

The indictment issued on Wednesday by the US District Court of Wyoming says Mr Laundrie obtained over $1,000 (£730) with the debit card transactions.

