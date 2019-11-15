FBI investigates voter intimidation phone calls

The FBI has launched an investigation after reports of automated phone calls urging people to stay at home emerged on US election day.

A senior Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency official described the calls, which have been reported in a number of states, as “a voter intimidation, voter suppression tactic”. However, the official also noted that similar incidents occur at every election.

In New York, Attorney General Letitia James said her office was actively investigating reports of phone calls to residents.

Dana Nessel, the attorney-general for Michigan, said she had received reports of robocalls to residents in Flint, which falsely claimed that people should vote tomorrow because of long queues.

Another message posted on Facebook by the secretary of state in Kansas confirmed reports of voters receiving calls and told residents: “Disregard these calls. If you have not already voted, today is the day!”

There have been a number of different reported automated calls, with Reuters news agency reporting that one campaign did not explicitly mention voting.