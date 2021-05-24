Energy in Transition



Meenakshi Dewan age 20 is one of 4 women from the village of Tinginapu, in the Eastern Ghats, Orissa, who has been trained in solar powered engineering. [Source: DFID]

What if women designed the energy transition?

For people in large parts of the world, ‘energy access’ still means packing large bundles of firewood to carry home on their head for cooking and heating.

Article continues after advertisement

Some 750 million people still have no access to electricity and it’s often women that bear the brunt of extra chores required to cook and clean without power. More...