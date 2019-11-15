Fauci warns of 'surge in cases' post Thanksgiving

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has warned that the country could see “surge upon surge” of coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

Millions of people are returning home following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Speaking on Sunday, he said it was “not too late” for those yet to travel to help curb the virus by wearing masks and socially distancing.

The US has recorded more than 13 million coronavirus cases and more than 266,000 people have died.

As of Sunday, the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in November have surpassed four million, double the figure recorded in October.