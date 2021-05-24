World
Fauci says US heading in wrong direction as cases rise
July 26, 2021 7:47 am
Dr Anthony Fauci said he was frustrated by the slump in vaccine uptake [Source: Reuters]
The US is heading “in the wrong direction” on the coronavirus pandemic as infections surge among the unvaccinated, a top health expert has warned.
Dr Anthony Fauci said the Delta variant of Covid-19 was driving the spike in areas with low vaccination rates.
He said health officials were considering revising mask guidance for vaccinated Americans to curb cases.
Offering booster jabs to vulnerable people was also under review, he said.
The coronavirus situation in the US is becoming “a pandemic among the unvaccinated”, Dr Fauci, the chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden, told broadcaster CNN on Sunday.
