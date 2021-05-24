Home

World

Fate of Panjshir Valley in balance amid heavy fighting

| @BBCWorld
September 4, 2021 11:25 am
Thousands are reported to be taking part in the fighting in Panjshir. [Source: BBC]

The fate of Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley – the final holdout against Taliban control – hangs in the balance as heavy fighting continues.

Taliban sources told Reuters news agency that they had seized the area, but the resistance fighters they are battling denied this.

One of the resistance leaders, Amrullah Saleh, dismissed claims he had fled, but said the situation was “difficult”.

The fighting in Panjshir is reported to have left hundreds dead.

The valley, north of the capital Kabul, is one of Afghanistan’s smallest provinces and the only one not to have fallen to the Taliban.

The traditional anti-Taliban stronghold is home to somewhere between 150,000 and 200,000 people, and is hidden behind mountain peaks.

The resistance – which includes former Afghan security force members and local militias – is led by local tribal leader Ahmad Massoud. His father successfully fought the Soviets who invaded in the 1980s, and the Taliban in the 1990s.

